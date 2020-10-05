The Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Due to public health concerns, the meeting will be held virtually via Facebook Live, viewable at www.facebook.com/YUHSD70. The meeting will also be available at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of its conclusion.
According to the agenda, the board will hear an update from the district’s transportation and student nutrition departments as well as discuss entering an education affiliation agreement with Life Care Center of Yuma and an intergovernmental service agreement with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. Meeting agendas and minutes are available at www.yumaunion.org.