To practice social distancing, the Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene virtually Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for a public hearing on proposed budget revisions for the current school year, followed by the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Items on the agenda include an update on Somerton High School, possible board action to dismiss Yuma High School English teacher David Hannah from employment, an intergovernmental agreement between the district and the City of Yuma to provide school resource officers and a waiving of student class fees for the 2020-2021 fall semester.
The meeting can be viewed live at facebook.com/YUHSD70, or within 24 hours of its conclusion at yumaunion.org.
Agendas are accessible at yumaunion.org.