Yuma Union High School District campuses are hosting drive-thru registration events for incoming ninth-graders to drop off necessary documents needed to register for the 2021-2022 academic year.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, registering families can drive through the campus of San Luis High School, located at 1250 8th Ave. Families will need to bring their student’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of Arizona residency and the parent or guardian’s identification card.
Drive-thru registration events will also take place at Gila Ridge High School, located at 7150 E. 24th St., Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Yuma High School, located at 400 S. 6th Ave., Feb. 23-25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The district noted that Kofa and Cibola high schools have not released dates for their respective drive-thru events at this time.
Families are encouraged to contact their school office with any questions or visit YUHSD’s online registration page for incoming freshmen, accessible at www.yumaunion.org under “Welcome,” “Boundaries and Enrollment” and “Online Registration.”