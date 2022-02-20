The Yuma Union High School District has announced that it’s hosting academic and enrollment nights for incoming ninth-graders over the next few weeks.
At these enrollment nights, future freshmen will be able to complete enrollment paperwork, meet counselors, review course selections and learn about various aspects of campus life. Per the YUHSD release, families attending should bring proof of residency (utility bill, mortgage bill, lease, printed rental agreement, etc.), birth certificate and immunization records for students looking to join the class of 2026 at YUHSD.
YUHSD’s enrollment nights will take place at various schools on the following dates:
• Gila Ridge High School: Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the GHRS Dining Hall)
• Kofa High School: Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the KHS Gym) and March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Somerton Middle School.
• San Luis High School: Feb. 28 and March 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SLHS Cafeteria.
• Yuma High School: March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the YHS Old Gym.
While Cibola High School already hosted multiple enrollment nights, YUHSD reports that they’ll continue welcoming incoming ninth-graders with an academic night on March 3. Families will be able to ask questions and learn more about the school.
“This is an event that allows parents and students to receive general information about Cibola, meet and greet teachers and turn in your course selection sheet with counselors,” said CHS Assistant Principal Le Anne McCall. “We look forward to meeting our future Raiders!
Cibola High School’s academic night will take place March 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the CHS Cafeteria.
