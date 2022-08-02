Open house events

Open house dates for YUHSD run from August until September.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

All Yuma Union High School District schools will host open house events in the coming weeks, starting as early as today, Aug. 2. Families hoping to get more involved will have the chance to make connections and obtain more information on all things YUHSD at the events.

“Open house is an important event because it allows teachers and school staff an opportunity to meet our families and start to create the strong and open lines of communication that our students need to be successful,” Kofa High School Assistant Principal Dave King said. “This is also a great event because it helps us to strengthen relationships between parents, teachers and students to support student success.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

