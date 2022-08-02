All Yuma Union High School District schools will host open house events in the coming weeks, starting as early as today, Aug. 2. Families hoping to get more involved will have the chance to make connections and obtain more information on all things YUHSD at the events.
“Open house is an important event because it allows teachers and school staff an opportunity to meet our families and start to create the strong and open lines of communication that our students need to be successful,” Kofa High School Assistant Principal Dave King said. “This is also a great event because it helps us to strengthen relationships between parents, teachers and students to support student success.”
The first open houses will take place this evening with similar events taking place now through September. Dates vary by location. Per the press release from YUHSD, families will have an opportunity to meet their child’s teachers, receive ParentVUE information, learn about campus activities, including clubs and athletics, and tour their school.
The district notes that parents and guardians should refrain from using the open-house time for in-depth, parent-teacher conferences. Instead, they can use the open house time to schedule a conference in the future if needed.
To attend, take note of the date and time for your school of interest:
- Gila Ridge High School: Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Kofa High School: Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Yuma High School: Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- San Luis High School: Monday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Cibola High School: Monday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Vista High School: Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Open house at each school will cater to their families in unique ways. At Kofa, families will have informational sessions for the first hour and then walk their child’s class schedule to meet teachers and see their classrooms.
Vista is inviting families to attend student success workshops throughout the year with the first falling in September and covering “How to Support My Child/Student with Their Mental Health.”
According to VHS Principal Brett Surguine, “Workshops will focus on ways to support, understand and connect with teenagers to help them be their best at home and at school.”
