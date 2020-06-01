Yuma Union High School District continues its series virtual information sessions June 11 with a forum to discuss athletics and procedures for athletic clearance.
Beginning at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live, the session’s panel will include Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza and athletic directors from Kofa, Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis and Yuma High Schools.
As with previous forums, students and families will be able to pose “live” questions in the video’s comments section or submit them in advance at https://bit.ly/YUHSDAthleticsQuestions. The district notes that it is only answering questions pertaining to the topic of athletics.
The virtual info session can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YUHSD70, at 6 p.m. on June 11 as well as after the live event’s conclusion.