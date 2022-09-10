YUHSD in D.C.

YUHSD students had the trip of a lifetime participating in the Close Up Summer Leadership Program in Washington, D.C.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

For 36 students from the Yuma Union High School District, summer wasn’t just a break from the usual. It was a time for leadership.

Selected from the district’s migrant education program via an application process, sophomores and juniors from YUHSD’s five comprehensive campuses attended the Close Up Summer Leadership Program in Washington, D.C.

