For 36 students from the Yuma Union High School District, summer wasn’t just a break from the usual. It was a time for leadership.
Selected from the district’s migrant education program via an application process, sophomores and juniors from YUHSD’s five comprehensive campuses attended the Close Up Summer Leadership Program in Washington, D.C.
Per YUHSD, the experience offered students the opportunity to discuss issues with state and national leaders, learn about the political process, visit historical monuments and sites, and much more.
“Our students did an amazing job of representing our district at the Close Up Program,” YUHSD Migrant Education Program Coordinator Maria Cruz said. “They gave Washington a glimpse of the amazing leaders they will be someday.”
Some of the leadership activities included taking part in mock trials and mock congress. The students also met with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s office during the weeklong stay.
The program describes itself as full of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities “designed to inspire and empower students to become active participants in our democracy.”
And YUHSD’s participating students agree.
“The Close Up program was great because everyone – ranging from the staff to instructors to program leaders – made the experience engaging and thought-provoking,” Cibola High School student Ernesto Bermudez said. “It inspires you to be more involved in your community and learn to become a better American citizen.”
Bermudez was one of five YUHSD students who shared details of their experiences with the district’s governing board at the August 2022 monthly meeting.
“Even though it’s been two months since we went on that trip, I’ve still kept in contact with a lot of the people I met,” said Luis Jauregui, a student at Gila Ridge.
YUHSD noted that student participation occurred for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. So for students hoping to be part of a future iteration, the chance may very well exist!
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.