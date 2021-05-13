Following suit with Yuma School District One and Crane School District who each made similar decisions earlier this week, Yuma Union High School District will retain its mask protocols for the remaining week of the 2020-2021 school year, which concludes next Friday.
Unanimously approved by the district’s governing board during its Wednesday meeting, masking will become optional for both students and staff beginning May 24 and remain in effect for the duration of the district’s summer learning program spanning June 1-18.
“We are...deeply thankful for all of our students who have been amazing in following all of our protocols, as well as our staff and faculty who have gone to great lengths to make sure that all of our mitigation strategies have been practiced,” said Superintendent Gina Thompson. “We would like to present this as part of our summer work and summer learning option as we begin to explore what life will be like, potentially, without face masks after COVID-19.”
Masks are required of all guests and students participating in district high school graduation ceremonies next week, the district noted. The board will revisit the topic in July to determine how to commence the new school year in terms of masking protocols.
In terms of returning to learning, administration’s current plans are to welcome students in one of two ways: in person, with students attending five full days each week as was the case pre-pandemic, or virtually via the district-housed Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA).
“We know that there are lots of questions about next school year and there are still some unknowns out there, but we do want to begin to communicate to our students and families what the current plan is for school year 2021-22,” Thompson said.
Students who enroll in YODA are still considered part of their home campus, Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson noted, and will be able to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities. Additional information on the internet instructional program, including the registration process, is available at www.yumaunion.org under “Welcome” and “Boundaries and Enrollment.”