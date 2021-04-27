Standardized testing commences Tuesday for Yuma Union High School District juniors.
Observing their campus’ regular start times, freshmen, sophomores and seniors will be dismissed at 10:33 a.m. – 10:18 a.m. for San Luis High School – to work independently via Canvas while the Class of 2022 cohort stays onsite to begin the AzSCI field test.
Eleventh graders onsite will be dismissed at their schools’ regular dismissal time, with a late bus to run for those needing additional time to complete the test. Those who have remained in distance learning can opt to attend school to take the test or to decline the test and continue with distance learning on test day.
To take the test, all juniors must have a COVID-19 waiver on file. These forms are accessible online at www.yumaunion.org under “COVID-19.”
Families are encouraged to contact their respective school offices with any questions pertaining to Tuesday’s testing.