The first day of classes for a high school can be a particularly interesting day. It’s a day for learning a whole new class schedule, encountering faces both old and new and getting acquainted with plenty of expectations. With the first day officially over now, Yuma Union High School District students and staff alike have just begun settling into their new rhythms.
As San Luis High School Principal Rob Jankowski tells it, the first day has been “probably one of the smoothest first days we’ve had in years, that I can remember.”
Having had their open house a little earlier helped freshmen get acclimated to the campus layout while pre-registration set expectations before the big day, Jankowski observed.
“One of my favorite things about the first day is just noticing that mentality and behavior of a freshman student compared to, you know, the student who has been here several years,” he said. “The freshman student who’s very wide-eyed and kind of going through the crowds with their schedule in their hand figuring out where the classrooms are, where the buildings are and everything. And that other upperclass student, who’s just looking for their friends … They kind of got that little upperclass swagger to them and stuff.”
Overall, he noticed “a lot of good energy” at the San Luis campus.
At Kofa High School, Principal Lili Campa remarked that the excitement and nerves aren’t just for students – educators get them too!
“I graduated from high school and whatnot, but I still get excited for the first day of school!” she said. “My stomach is filled with butterflies on the first day of school and I just love seeing the new kids that are going to join our Kofa family and I love to see those returning family members that I hadn’t seen in about two months. So it’s exciting and it’s a big family ordeal here.”
Campa described the first day back as “a very calm day – very positive, calm. It didn’t feel like the kids missed a step over the summer.”
Seeing the students was her favorite part but walking around campus, she saw a great deal of promise.
“[I] saw some teachers talking about those routines and reestablishing those classroom communities; plus, a lot of teachers were doing a lot of connecting, connector activities with our students and building those relationships,” Campa said. “... Typically what we used to see was teachers talking about rules every first day of school but now I’m seeing a lot of creating routine, processes. Mainly, I saw a lot of community building, a lot of connecting connector activities in the classrooms so it was fun. It was fun to see our kids back.”
Looking ahead, Jankowski said SLHS is excited about returning to the basics this year.
“We’re putting a heavy emphasis on reading, writing and students having meaningful discussions in classes,” he said. “So you know, collaborating with each other, talking about content, using some critical thinking skills … and then also, beginning Portrait of a Graduate work that our district’s worked really hard on for several years and how can our students get to that point in their senior year where they are critical thinkers, empathetic learners, collaborators and then, how can they show that?”
Jankowski stated that the program is being introduced this year and will help students have work to show for their learning – work that they can present to employers and colleges.
At Kofa, Campa shared that there’s a lot of excitement for its new classes in Information Technology (IT) Essentials and Mental and Social Services as well as the ongoing dual-credit opportunities available to students through Arizona Western College.
More than that, however, she’s looking forward to seeing the students and their resiliency and growth throughout the year.
“That’s what gets you excited,” she said. “When you see them changing, when you see them growing, when they’re becoming young men, young women. When you see that they get this is the way high school works – that’s what gets me excited.”
