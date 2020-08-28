In a work session hosted by the Yuma Union High School District governing board Wednesday afternoon, district departmental leaders presented a snapshot of their operations and accomplishments amidst the first month of the 2020-2021 school year, which has taken place in a solely remote learning environment.
To make this scenario successful for students, the district distributed 500 WiFi hotspots and 3,300 Chromebook devices.
“Our students this year all have a device (through which) they can engage in their learning,” said Dean Farar, chief information officer for the district’s technology department. “Following school closures last spring, campus leadership teams went to work identifying issues that were preventing our students from being fully engaged in remote learning. One issue that came to the forefront was a lack of internet access at home. To help our students participate in remote learning, the district acquired 500 Verizon Wireless hotspots. Currently, there are more than 150 students engaged in remote learning through this initiative.”
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, YUHSD is “living, creating and achieving amazing things in a virtual world” and will continue making strides to “level up.”
One area in which this has been exhibited is the teaching and learning department, where enrollment has increased by 350 students since the 2019-2020 school year and 95.7% of the student population is consistently attending classes via distance learning.
According to English Instructional Leader Monique Manifold, district teachers are servicing their students five days a week and connect with many of them “face to face” via digital technology at least twice a week.
As a result of the new learning environment, Manifold said students are more engaged.
“Students...are posing many more questions to their teachers and having meaningful discussions with classmates,” she said. “The multiple ways that they can engage in class discussions and messaging their teachers is providing students with a feeling of both freedom and reliability. Because of all of this, students seem much more answerable for their own academic success. No longer are they dependent upon their teachers for all of the material, but they are owning the experience of education and becoming more responsible learners.”
And as distance learning has introduced the district to the “true potential” of Canvas, the learning management system implemented six years ago, teachers are reportedly seeing an increase in students’ organizational skills, preparedness to learn and productivity.
According to Manifold, the distance learning environment has also allowed teachers to become more collaborative as they “delve deeper” into the academic standards they are required to teach their students, “so that there’s no wasted time and no frivolous assignments.”
“What’s best for our students is giving them a sense of routine and consistency,” Manifold said. “Our students understand and are thriving with this schedule. Our teachers are providing them with well thought-out, viable, researched lessons that will make them college and career ready.”
The experience hasn’t been without its share of challenges, however, Manifold noted.
“I’ve been teaching in this district for 27 years, and I really haven’t worked this hard before,” she said. “It’s really put...a lot on us as the teachers to make sure that we’re providing quality education for both the students who are in front of us digitally and the parents who need to help their children.”
In terms of engagement, career and technical education (CTE) programs are also seeing a significant increase during distance learning.
According to Executive Director of CTE Lorie Honeycutt, the department is seeing 100% participation in career and technical student organization (CTSO) leadership training – an 86% increase from the 2019-2020 school year. Industry certifications have also increased by 45.6%.
“In CTE we don’t really like to sit around on our previous year’s accolades,” said Honeycutt. “So this year, 3,877 CTE students are already currently training and testing for industry certification.”
According to Executive Director of Student Services Suman Pangasa, 100% of the district’s 1,094 special education students are receiving services; over 90% of these students are receiving their services online via Canvas, while services for the remaining portion are tailored based on each student’s needs.
The student services team’s communication and individual support has maintained a 98% attendance rate for special education students, according to Pangasa, and since mid-March, they have updated 265 students’ Individualized Education Plan (IEP).
“Our teachers and instructional leaders, they’re doing an awesome job,” Pangasa said. “Even during March through May, they were trying to reach out to every single family, whether they had to make phone contact or home visits. Parents are expressing so much gratitude right now because they feel like they are able to participate (in their child’s education). It’s so humbling when you have a freshman student’s parent call and say, ‘I am so happy with the way my kid is learning, because I can participate along with my kid and see how the teacher is teaching.’”
According to Thompson, YUHSD joins its sister districts across Yuma County in their efforts to “do the very best” with the unique circumstances at hand.
“This has been the heaviest experience of my life, feeling responsibility for 11,000 students and families, 900 employees and their families and the impact that our district ultimately has on the health, safety, economy and workforce of Yuma County,” said Thompson. “We have elite leaders and professionals employed at every level, and it cannot be admired or commended enough for the professionalism dedicated to students and families in the forms of hours in work, hours in learning and deep personal sacrifice for themselves and their whole family.”
Wednesday’s work session is viewable at facebook.com/YUHSD70. A recorded version of the meeting will be available at yumaunion.org by 4 p.m. Thursday.