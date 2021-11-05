Parents, families and interested individuals can witness the Yuma Union High School District’s marching bands in their glory this weekend.
The marching bands at Cibola, Kofa, Gila Ridge and San Luis high schools will be presenting their halftime performances at their annual Yuma Marching Expo this Saturday, Nov. 6 in Irv Pallack Field.
“The Yuma Expo allows for area marching bands to showcase their talents on the field,” said Kofa band director Sheryl Clifton in a press release from YUHSD.
The event is open to all and free to all. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.