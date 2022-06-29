Before he served on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, before he served on the Arizona State Board of Regents, and before he served on the Arizona House of Representatives, Bob “Chief” McLendon was a teacher and a basketball coach at Yuma High School.
As an educator, McLendon taught American history, social studies and physical education at Yuma High from 1961 to 1998. During this time, he also coached the YHS Criminal Varsity team until 1980 as “the winningest coach in Yuma High School’s long history” according to an online petition to commemorate McLendon’s Yuma High legacy.
The petition amassed several hundred signatures and during the Yuma Union High School District’s May governing board meeting, Gay Thrower and Tom Tyree acting as representatives for the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame formally requested the governing board to name the court in the Yuma High School Palace Gym in memory of McLendon, who passed away aged 85 on March 9, 2022.
On June 8, that wish was granted, and now the gym floor will be known as the Bob McLendon Court at the Yuma High School Palace Gym.
“Bob was a giant in education and you’re all aware of all of his accomplishments as an elected official serving on the Arizona Board of Regents,” Tyree said before the governing board in May. “... but if Bob were here–and he told this to me many times and his wife recently did as well–I think his greatest accomplishment was that of being the head basketball coach at Yuma High School for 19 years. During that time, he accumulated the most victories of any basketball coach in the long history of Yuma Union High School and I had the good fortune of not only getting to play with him but getting to coach with him as his assistant coach.”
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Tyree shared that McLendon had a profound influence on his life as his coach and mentor. After McLendon asked if Tyree would like to be his assistant coach, Tyree said yes and began a career that would eventually lead him to become Yuma County’s Superintendent of Schools and now superintendent for the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY).
“Because of Bob McLendon, I became an educator and a coach,” he said. “There are a whole lot of other people in the world–former players of his–that can point back to him and say, ‘Because of Bob’s influence, because he was my basketball coach, I’m a better person or I accomplished something noteworthy.’ Because that’s what a basketball coach is. You’re more than just a coach … For that year, you have a bond and a relationship with them that’s like family, and so that puts you in a position to really have a positive influence on people’s lives. And that’s Bob McLendon: he had a positive influence on just a huge number of people in this world.”
Mike Sims, who was high school basketball player of the year for the state of Arizona in 1975 under McLendon’s coaching, attested to the Chief’s hard work ensuring Yuma received the recognition it deserved.
“I played at a time when players for high schools that weren’t in the Phoenix metropolitan area didn’t get a lot of recognition and didn’t get noticed a lot,” he said. “And I think the fact that I was [state player of the year] my senior year had a lot to do with how hard Bob worked on my behalf. And he did that for all of his players. He was always willing to make sure that the players that deserved recognition should get it and it made a big difference.
“He was very, very supportive. And that support never really ended; he would support players on into their adult lives … He was always there for players and students, and I think that’s what really motivated him to extend that to help others and become the public servant that he was. He made a lot of teachers have a lot to thank Bob McLendon for in terms of his advocacy in the state legislature and you know, while he was there for public education. He was always a strong advocate for public education.”
Sims added that even when McLendon suffered from declining health, he never let it stop him from visiting reunions and making time for former students and players. For McLendon, those connections were lifelong and he carried that value for people and education into his work representing Yuma.
McLendon received plenty of accolades for his work, where he had risen to the position of House minority leader while in the state legislature and had been one of the first regents ever appointed to represent rural Arizona. As a public servant, he had shared in a past Yuma Sun article that the Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital and the University of Arizona Bone Marrow Transplant Center as the projects he was most proud of. He also oversaw strides in making education more affordable: for example, he was quite proud that a tuition freeze for all undergraduates in the state was passed while he was chairman of the Board of Regents.
During a special Board of Regents dinner in 2012, Gov. Jan Brewer spoke to the significance of McLendon’s contributions:
“He’s a former high school teacher, basketball coach, Yuma County Supervisor – and he and I were freshman together in the legislature in 1983. Between his time in the Legislature and on the Board, there’s no telling how many miles he’s logged back and forth to Phoenix as a legislator and to Phoenix–Tucson–Flagstaff for Board meetings and events. Bob, you’ve always been the consummate gentleman – one who is always thinking of the best interests of the state. Your leadership on the Public and Legislative Affairs and the Capital and Finance Committees provided enormous progress in Board oversight and legislative relations. And the creation of the Educational Pipeline Task Force, improving relations and collaboration between K-12 and higher education, is a lasting achievement.”
As a Yuman specifically, McLendon had also been recognized as Yuma Union High School Teacher of the Year for grades 7-12 in 1996 and as Yuma County Citizen of the Year in 2006. He was also inducted into the Arizona Small Schools Hall of Fame, Yuma County Education Foundation Hall of Fame and of course, the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
In June’s governing board meeting, YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson shared her excitement in seeing the name petition be granted.
“It was an honor to know Bob McLendon,” she said. “And as a brand new administrator, he was certainly one that took me in and helped me along the way when I was at Yuma High School. I just really appreciate Tom Tyree and the entire hall of fame committee.”
She also thanked YHS Principal Mike Fritz for his work in helping make the addition to YHS.
Governing Board President Phil Townsend, who also knew McLendon, was very pleased to be part of the unanimous vote to approve the longstanding memorial.
“I want to also add Mr. McLendon wasn’t my basketball coach because I didn’t play basketball–I was a little on the short side–but he was my driver’s ed driving instructor when I was in high school and in my later life we became quite good friends and it’s an honor to be able to sit up here tonight and vote for the naming of this gym or the court at palace gym in honor of Bob McLendon,” he said.
Going forward, the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee plans to have proper signage for the court’s name in “big aluminum letters” according to Tom Tyree. There will also be a bronze plaque with McLendon’s likeness and a little bit of history as to why the court is named after him. The committee hopes to have the sign and plaque ready by next school year, but they need to finish raising about $15,000 first. Those interested in lending their support can contact the hall of fame at yhshalloffame@gmail.com.