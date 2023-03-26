Cibola finishes in top 20 at Academic Decathlon state tournament

Cibola High School’s Academic Decathlon team finished in the top 20 at the state tournament for the ninth year in a row. Pictured (Top row, from left) Hyrum Donaldson, Joaquin Felix and Hunter Arnold. (Bottom row, from left) Clarissa Karam Haddad, Savannah Botello, Regina Esparza and CHS AcaDec Adviser Lucinda Prieto-Carrasco.

 PHOTO courtesy of YUHSD

Kofa High alum opens third-annual ‘Grant a Gown’ fundraiser

Kofa High School alum Isaac Navarrete (Class of 2022) opened his third-annual “Grant a Gown” fundraiser to support high school seniors who cannot afford their cap and gown for their graduation ceremony.

