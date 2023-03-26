Kofa High alum opens third-annual ‘Grant a Gown’ fundraiser
Kofa High School alum Isaac Navarrete (Class of 2022) opened his third-annual “Grant a Gown” fundraiser to support high school seniors who cannot afford their cap and gown for their graduation ceremony.
“We’ve had so much support from the community over the last two years to continue,” said Navarrete. “There’s no reason any student shouldn’t get their own cap and gown. I’m really grateful to continue Grant A Gown because it’s my way to give back while away from home.”
Navarrete, who currently attends Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, came up with the idea of “Grant a Gown” when he witnessed one of his own family members not be able to afford a cap and gown for graduation.
The Grant a Gown initiative has helped more than 100 students since its inception in 2021.
Navarrete submits donation letters to local businesses and individuals soliciting funds to help as many students as possible. There is an average cost of $30-50 per cap and gown.
Students in need of a cap and gown can fill out the following form: tinyurl.com/grantagown23. Grant a Gown runs on a first-come, first-served basis and the sooner students apply, the better.
Anyone interested in donating to Grant a Gown can reach out to Navarrete at grantagownyuma@gmail.com. Grant a Gown can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @grantagownyuma.
Cibola, San Luis finish strong at Academic Decathlon state tournament
Cibola High School’s Academic Decathlon team finished 20th in this year’s state competition at Phoenix College on March 10-11, marking the ninth consecutive time the school has placed among the best 20 teams in the state.
The Cibola team consisted of Savannah Botello, Clarissa Karam Haddad, Regina Esparza, Hunter Arnold, Hyrum Donaldson, and Joaquin Felix, who earned a silver medal in Economics.
San Luis High School, competing in their first state tournament in the school’s 22-year history, finished 26th and Gila Ridge, participating at state for the 12th year in a row, placed 35th out of the 40 schools competing.
Oscar Patron won a silver in Interview and Nicholas Gonzalez won a gold in Math for San Luis, while C.J. Stanley had the most points from the Gila Ridge team, placing him 63rd out of 337 students competing.
The Arizona Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students. Success doesn’t come from being the best in a single event, it comes from mastering 10 varied skills and disciplines.
Every Academic Decathlon competition, whether it’s a regional, state or national final follows the same format. Students compete in art, economics, essay, interview, language & literature, mathematics, music, science, social science, and speech. And teams compete in Super Quiz, the public quiz-show-style culmination of each competition. Each school enters a team of nine decathletes: three Honor students, three Scholastic students, and three Varsity students.
YUHSD to administer AzSCI Exam for juniors on March 28
Yuma Union High School District will administer the Arizona Statewide Achievement Assessment for Science (AzSCI) Exam on Tuesday, March 28 for 11th grade (Class of 2024 cohort) students. AzSCI consists of three test units that assess the Arizona Science Standards (AzSS). The AzSS presents a vision of what it means to be scientifically literate as well as college and career ready. Results are available to schools after May 26, 2023.
Students in Grades 9, 10 and 12 will be dismissed at the following times:
• Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High Schools: 11:50 a.m.
• San Luis High School: 11:34 a.m.
• Vista High School: 12:24 p.m.
Students in Grade 11 will remain at their respective schools to take the test. Those testing are encouraged to bring earbuds/headphones. Lunch will be provided for all students.
Testers will be dismissed at the following times:
• Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High Schools: 2:45 p.m. A late bus run is available for students needing additional time to complete the AzSCI Test.
• San Luis High School: 2:30 p.m. A late bus run is available for students needing additional time to complete the AzSCI Test.
• Vista High School will start school at 8:30 a.m. with 11th grade students being dismissed at 3:30 p.m.
All students will return to their respective campuses as regularly scheduled on Wednesday, March 29.