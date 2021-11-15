The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular November meeting, live streamed via YouTube to promote social distancing. The meeting is viewable at www.youtube.com/yuhsd.
Here’s a look at what happened.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Gina Thompson introduced Ernesto Campuzano, a new member of the community and retired Army veteran who has taken on the role of a sports photographer for the district. Thompson shared that he had reached out to the district to offer his skills in photography and design at no cost.
With a child in the district, Campuzano wanted to become involved in the community. “Since the first week of competition during the fall athletic season, he has regularly attended three to four athletic events per week taking high quality photographs of our student athletes and sharing them with our campuses and families,” said Thompson.
After Thompson expressed her thanks, Campuzano said that he doesn’t expect thanks, but he’s grateful and happy to help. “You have so many programs,” he said. “San Luis High School News Channel–when I saw that, I was floored. So whoever did that, man, I’m telling you that is one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time. I’m very happy to be here … I felt very welcomed in this district.”
STUDENT COUNCIL REPORTS
Cibola High School’s student council reported that it recently held a drive to collect hygiene supplies for Crossroads Mission. Also, sudent Bennett Meyer-Wills took the title of Cross Country Sectionals Champion. The boys and girls swim and dive teams captured the Colorado River Championship and sent several athletes to the state meet. And 250 students were recognized in the A Team Celebration.
Gila Ridge High School’s student council reported that GRHS Nursing program has been hosting an organ donation event for the last few months. Future Farmers of America (FFA) students Parker and Piper Liska won several awards at the Arizona State Fair, including Champion Intermediate Goat Showman, Champion Breeding Doe, Champion Market Goat and Champion Market Lamb. The school is also set to hold its first dance since 2019 on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Vista High School’s student council reported that 69 students were recognized at the Credit Howlers Ceremony, an event that celebrates students who earn two or more credits in a term. Garden Club students have been working on setting up a garden seed space. Future Business Leaders of America students had a virtual visit from a state officer and attended the Fall Leadership Extravaganza (FLEX) Conference in Phoenix this month.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 33% of its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This means $20 million of the budgeted $90 million for its maintenance and operations budget and $1.2 million of the budgeted $16 million for its capital funds. Cordery also announced that there will be a new monthly report on student activity funds.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Laura Marino, who was an out-of-district coach for Cibola, had questions about board policies, but the governing board was unable to provide responses as doing so would violate open meeting laws. Marino was assured that she could find answers at the campus level, however.
Hannah Whitson, parent and resident, asked the governing board to consider again the points she raised in September’s meeting about the protocols for which students get sent home due to COVID.
DONATIONS
YUHSD had a long list of sizable donations. The Raider Theatre Booster donated lights to Cibola High School for auditorium use that are valued at $1,616.90. The Thunderbirds Foundation made two $1,000 donations to Cibola’s girls and boys golf teams. The Running Raiders Booster Club donated $4,150 to Cibola to go towards the purchase of a high jump pit for the track team. Miss Deborah Stanley donated boys basketball uniforms, practice jerseys and shooting shirts to Cibola High School Boys Basketball. The apparel will be checked out to athletes during the basketball season. The donation is valued at $5,000.
The Arizona Cardinals Football Club donated $1,000 to Gila Ridge High School for the athletic football program. The Kofa Dance Club donated dance costumes to Kofa High School’s dance department for student use at showcases and are valued at $2,565.24. Rod Sebry of Spindle Cooling and Warehousing donated mild steel materials to San Luis High School’s vocational welding program for the building of two monuments for the San Luis Industrial Park. The materials are valued at $3,656.94.
“This is a very generous community as attested to by this list,” said governing board President Phil Townsend. “We appreciate all the donations”
ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted unanimously to approve authorizing resolution for the issuance and sale of school improvement bonds and the adoption of related post-issuance procedures. Jim Giel explained that the bond resolution was similar to what was approved three years ago. The school improvement bonds in question come from the 2015 bond election.
The governing board also voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County Air Quality Department to assist with the purchase of six new buses.
“This is a million and eighty-three thousand dollars’ worth of buses and it’s going to cost the district just short of $800,000 so it’s quite a savings … so we are very grateful to the Maricopa County Air Quality Development for helping us out because we have improved our bus fleet immensely,” said Cordery.
YUHSD’s governing board also approved library card copy fees. “In an effort to be as streamlined as possible with the collection of money, we are going to a system where you can buy a punch card instead of paying for each copy being made in the library where the librarian or a staff member would be handling those dollars and then they get put into a drawer somewhere,” said Superintendent Thompson.
The fee will be $1 for a copy card that’ll include 10 copy punches: one for black and white, two for color.
Lastly the revised 2021-2022 compensation packet was approved. Thompson noted that the packet is a living document and changes every now and then.
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.