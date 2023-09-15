The Yuma Union High School District has launched a new communication platform: ParentSquare. Described by YUHSD as “a simple and unified school-to-home communication platform,” it aims to ensure all district families can actively participate in their children’s education. It’s already available for staff and parents to access and use on their computers and mobile devices.
“By unifying multiple tools into one communications app and service, ParentSquare provides a seamless experience for parents and staff,” reads YUHSD’s announcement.
Parents can keep track of news, activities and events from all their children’s schools on the same platform. The district expressed that it hopes ParentSquare’s intuitive, two-way platform will cultivate greater communication and family involvement.
Users will be able to see posts from teachers, fill out forms and permission slips and even sign up for parent-teacher conferences among other things. One-to-one and group messaging between staff and parents are available on the platform with real-time language translation, too.
“Effective school-to-home communication has never been more important, which is why we are so excited to introduce the ParentSquare platform,” YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said. “We’re looking forward to engaging our families in a more innovative way and better unifying our communications tools.”
ParentSquare is replacing the Blackboard Connect Messaging system for district-wide alerts, including text messages, phone calls, and emails. Given the change, parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure that their contact information and preferences are up-to-date in YUHSD’s student information system, known as Synergy/ParentVUE.
