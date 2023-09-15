The Yuma Union High School District has launched a new communication platform: ParentSquare. Described by YUHSD as “a simple and unified school-to-home communication platform,” it aims to ensure all district families can actively participate in their children’s education. It’s already available for staff and parents to access and use on their computers and mobile devices.

“By unifying multiple tools into one communications app and service, ParentSquare provides a seamless experience for parents and staff,” reads YUHSD’s announcement.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

