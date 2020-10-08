The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday for its regular monthly meeting, with social distancing and a limited number of in-person attendees while continuing to allow for virtual attendance via livestream.
The meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVEOJw0sfn8&fbclid=IwAR1WYXy6JAKPugRibnQM8oaJCPOtI5SkUuURLNwJYl2x2YtvO8FkjZgU96s. The meeting can also be accessed via the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YUHSD70, and will be available to view at www.yumaunion.org by 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
SOMERTON HIGH SCHOOL UPDATE
The Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) – a key entity in procuring legislative funding for the construction of Somerton High School – held its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, which Superintendent Gina Thompson attended virtually, she said.
During the section of the meeting open for public comments, Thompson presented district data and “the need for equity, safety (and) security” to the SFB board.
“(There is) the need for the school in Somerton not only for equity but for safety purposes (in light of COVID-19) and the number of buses that run back and forth from Kofa High School to Somerton every single day,” said Thompson.
Thompson said she will attend the SFB’s next meeting, slated for Nov. 4, to present more data.
SAN LUIS VOLLEYBALL GAMES
An intergovernmental indemnity agreement with the City of San Luis affords the district the ability to host fall volleyball games with more than 50 spectators, including two per student athlete, at San Luis High School.
Per Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-43, YUHSD has to obtain permission from city government officials or county supervisors to host a public event of more than 50 people.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, if each student athlete’s two spectators are present, the attendance will exceed 50 people. Rather than issuing a permit as some cities have done, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez issued a proclamation – in addition to the intergovernmental agreement – granting this permission to the district.
“I would anticipate...we’ll look at doing this for the winter and the spring sports seasons,” Brienza said.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CTE STUDENTS
As approved by the governing board, YUHSD shares an education affiliation agreement with Life Care Center of Yuma, located at 2450 S 19th Drive.
According to Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lorie Honeycutt, the agreement will allow students in the district’s four Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) programs, all of which are CTE courses, to gain more field exposure and experience.
PROCURING NEW BUSES
YUHSD entered an intergovernmental service agreement with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department for assistance in purchasing two new buses.
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, this is the second time the two entities have entered an agreement; the department also assisted the district in purchasing new buses two years ago.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Cordery, the district has expended 18% of its maintenance and operations budget for the 2020-2021 school year and 1% of its capital funds.
From the previous school year, the district is carrying over $23.9 million in maintenance and operations funds, according to Cordery, as well as $8.2 million in capital and just over $10 million in bond funds.
There has also been a steady increase in teacher pay, Cordery said.
In 2017-2018, the district’s average teacher salary was $43,659; in 2018-2019, that figure increased to $48,215. In 2019-2020, the average teacher pay rose to $50,992 – a 16.8% increase over the course of three years. According to Cordery, that figure has increased by an additional 5% for the current school year.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m.