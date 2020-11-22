To aid in the location and evaluation of students within Yuma Union High School District boundaries that may have developmental and/or academic disabilities, the district offers Child Find screenings.
Pursuant to the 2004 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), public education agencies are required to locate, identify and evaluate “all children, aged birth through 21, located within their boundaries of responsibility who are in need of early intervention or special education services,” according to the Arizona Department of Education.
YUHSD’s goal in offering Child Find screenings, a district press release stated, is to determine whether a child has an existing need for special education or related services and help initiate the first step toward securing these resources and, congruently, success in school.
“If you are a parent or guardian of a student who is currently homeschooled or privately placed who has a disability or that you suspect may have difficulty with learning, communication, vision, hearing behavior or motor control and coordination, please contact our special education department,” said YUHSD Executive Director of Student Services Suman Pangasa.
The district’s student services/special education department can be reached at 928-502-6752. The district, along with ADE, notes that all Child Find screening and evaluation services are considered confidential and are provided at no cost to the family.
Additional information about YUHSD’s student services department and its resources can be found at www.yumaunion.org/Page/71.