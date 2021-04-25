Yuma Union High School District students who need help recovering missing credits or retrieving learning objectives misplaced in the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning – or those who simply want a chance to get ahead in their academics – need not look far, as the district is set to host three weeks of robust summer enrichment programming on all six campuses.
Slated to span June 1-18 from 7:45 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., the in-person, Monday-through-Friday opportunity houses up to 24 core classes and electives that equal one semester of credit and pose no cost to students. Transportation to and from campus will be provided each day, as well as no-cost breakfast and lunch.
To register, students must sign up with their school counselor by May 24, though the district notes the registration window could close earlier if classes fill before the deadline.
According to YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson, the summer learning program is structured much like the regular school year, with the exception that the content is housed entirely in an online learning management system. Rather than delivering instruction directly, teachers will be in the classroom to offer support to students working through their courses.
Designed by YUHSD teachers, each course is self-paced and includes built-in assessments to determine the existing gaps in students’ learning, personalizing the experience to meet their academic needs until they demonstrate mastery of the material.
“If it’s one standard, it might only take that student a couple days to get through that material and then they’re done for the summer,” Anderson noted. “We know that everybody learns differently. Many students will say, ‘I need a teacher in front of me, I need that interaction, I need to be able to get engaged in-person for my learning,’ and we have some students that will say, ‘What I learned during COVID and virtual learning is that I like to work ahead in a class and work independently.’ What we’re really trying to do is personalize and offer different opportunities that will meet the learning needs of every student.”
According to Anderson, the program’s menu of electives boasts brand-new options, including introduction to art and art history, life skills, career exploration, personal wellness, health science, fitness, personal finance, psychology, sociology and climate and culture.
Because of the self-pace and personalization of the program, there is no limit to the number of courses students can take on, Anderson noted.
YUHSD students who have dropped out of school within the last year are encouraged to contact their former campus’ guidance counselor to re-enroll in the district and take advantage of the opportunities available through the summer learning program.
“We would welcome them back; we’d love for them to have the opportunity to take some courses,” Anderson said.
Students wishing to learn from home in a virtual environment can enroll in summer enrichment courses via the district’s Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA). Additionally, a series of Arizona Western College’s summer classes are available tuition-free to YUHSD students via the two entities’ High School Finish Line partnership, while the Migrant Portable Assisted Study Sequence (PASS) program offers economics and government courses.
More information on the summer learning program is available online at www.yumaunion.org under “Families” and “Student Resources.”