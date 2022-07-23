School meal eligibility chart
Courtesy of YUHSD

It’s almost time to go back to school and as families prepare for the year ahead, knowing students’ options for staying nourished and well-fed is certainly a priority.

Helping make those options clear, the Yuma Union High School District announced that it’ll be participating in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program. As part of these programs, the district will offer healthy meals every school day.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you