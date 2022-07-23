It’s almost time to go back to school and as families prepare for the year ahead, knowing students’ options for staying nourished and well-fed is certainly a priority.
Helping make those options clear, the Yuma Union High School District announced that it’ll be participating in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program. As part of these programs, the district will offer healthy meals every school day.
Per YUHSD’s press release, there are important distinctions to keep in mind between campuses:
For San Luis High School, Vista High School and Yuma High School, breakfast and lunch will be offered at no cost to students due to the implementation of the Special Assistance Program, Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), for school year 2022-2023. Students at these schools will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
For Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School and Kofa High School, breakfast (but not lunch) will be offered at no cost to students due to the implementation of Special Assistance Program, Provision 2. Lunch will cost $4.00. YUHSD notes that students may additionally qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price lunch meals cost $0.40 for school year 2022-2023.
So who qualifies for free or reduced-price meals? Children can qualify under various circumstances. These include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, participating in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway or foster.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other aforementioned categories. Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines (in accompanying chart).
