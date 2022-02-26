The anticipation of Somerton High School’s opening requires a lot of preparation – including new attendance boundaries for the Yuma Union High School District.
The new boundaries will take effect starting the 2023–2024 academic year, impacting which high school a student would essentially have priority admission to based on where they live.
As part of the process to determine new boundaries, YUHSD had demographer Rick Brammer from Applied Economics conduct a study and present multiple options. Brammer presented these options in a study session held in November but was also present to answer questions in the public meetings held by YUHSD on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A recommendation on boundaries will be presented to YUHSD’s governing board for their April meeting, but until then, the district is seeking community feedback on the proposals.
Currently, there are two proposals. When drawing up the options, Brammer took a variety of factors into consideration: enrollment trends, demographic characteristics, residential development impacts, enrollment projections and facility planning.
In an interview with the Sun, Brammer explained that he wasn’t just looking at where students live, but also where they’re going to school currently. Pointing to a map of attendance by school, Brammer highlighted that 80% of the cluster found in the southern area of Kofa’s attendance boundary actually go to San Luis High School as the school is much closer to them than Kofa.
Brammer also noted that the total number of students hasn’t changed significantly, but rather that distribution has changed. Somerton, for example, is seeing growth.
For south county, this means Somerton High will have its own boundary and San Luis High’s boundary will increase in both proposed boundaries. Beyond this, the other major difference lies in who goes to Kofa, Cibola and Yuma High Schools.
In option one, Yuma High’s attendance would theoretically see a reduction of nearly 900 students. With option two, the theoretical attendance would still decrease but more so by about 500.
There are a few things impacting this. One change that is present in both options is the addition of a corner to Cibola’s boundary because the majority of students living in that corner are already making the choice to attend Cibola. The other change is the only deviation between the two proposals.
With option one, Yuma High’s boundary on one side ends between Interstate 8 and 32nd Street. With option two, Yuma High’s boundary would run farther south – which would primarily affect students living at the Marine Corps Air Station – and also dip into one corner of Gila Ridge High School’s boundary between U.S. Highway 195 and E County 12th Street.
Brammer explained option one disrupts fewer people but leaves a bigger imbalance while option two gives a much more balanced split between the schools.
However, even if the proposed boundaries might bring disruption to some students, Brammer and YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza stated that Arizona is an open enrollment state. Even if one lives inside a school’s boundary, they’re welcome to apply for enrollment at the school of their choice. At that point, a student would be admitted so long as the school hasn’t reached capacity.
For students at MCAS Yuma, a change in the boundary affecting them would likely have little difference as Brienza shared that students from military families who open enroll are always approved.
“They do so much for our nation and community, so that’s one less stress for them,” he said.
However, he did note that any students who enroll in a school outside of their boundary will be responsible for their own transportation, so that’ll be an important factor to take into consideration.
But at the end of the day, YUHSD is very excited to have to make these changes.
“It’s exciting that we have to reboundary because of a school opening up,” Brienza said. “We’re thankful for the voters of the Yes! Yes! Bond campaign.”
YUHSD is still seeking feedback, so community members are still welcome to provide feedback before April’s governing board meeting.
To provide feedback on option one, visit https://forms.gle/DoSVCxyusk8kwTLs7. To provide feedback on option two, visit https://forms.gle/MuSoRJMsdvBMrp8d6. By end of day Monday, community members will also have the opportunity to access the maps and provide feedback at yumaunion.org.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.