YUHSD REMOTE MEAL LOCATIONS

** Services will pause Dec. 18 and resume Jan. 6 in observance of winter break

Route 1

Stop 1: S. Jojoba Ave. and E. 42nd Lane

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Route 2

Stop 1: S. Somerton Ave. and W. Fern St.

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: N. Council Ave. and Jefferson St.

Meal Service: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Route 3

Stop 1: E. Monreal Lane and Christian Ave.

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: David Riedel Blvd. and N. Garcia Blvd.

Meal Service: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you