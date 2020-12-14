YUHSD REMOTE MEAL LOCATIONS
** Services will pause Dec. 18 and resume Jan. 6 in observance of winter break
Route 1
Stop 1: S. Jojoba Ave. and E. 42nd Lane
Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Route 2
Stop 1: S. Somerton Ave. and W. Fern St.
Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Stop 2: N. Council Ave. and Jefferson St.
Meal Service: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Route 3
Stop 1: E. Monreal Lane and Christian Ave.
Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Stop 2: David Riedel Blvd. and N. Garcia Blvd.
Meal Service: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.