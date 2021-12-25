The Yuma Union High School District has announced it will receive $292,332 in grant funding to replace six school buses in its fleet. Previously mentioned during the governing board’s November meeting, the news comes from an intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department.
The funding is part of the department’s State Clean Diesel grant through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) from the Environmental Protection Agency. Per Maricopa County’s web page on the Clean Diesel Program, there are 10 million diesel engines operating nationwide today. Despite their efficiency and power, they also contribute more pollution.
Maricopa County’s information on the program explains that today’s diesel engines are cleaner than before, hence the creation of the State Clean Diesel Program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The EPA is able to promote diesel emission reductions by providing grants that allow for fleets to “replace, repower or retrofit older higher emitting diesel engines with newer diesels or newer vehicles that use alternative fuels.”
This year marks the fourth time the district has been awarded funding through DERA. Nine buses were replaced in 2018, seven buses in 2019, two buses in 2020 and now, six buses will be replaced.
YUHSD reported in a press release that the purchase must be completed prior to Sept. 30, 2022, and will reduce the average age of the Yuma Transportation Consortium’s buses by nearly three years. Overall, it will retire six buses (one from 2001, one from 2005 and four from 2006) in exchange for the funds to be awarded.
The total cost of the buses is $1,083,845. The district will be required to pay less than $800,000.
“It’s quite a savings,” YUHSD Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery said in November’s governing board meeting. “So we are very thankful for the Maricopa County Air Quality Department for helping us out because we have improved the bus fleet immensely.”
