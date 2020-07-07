While Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive order delays the start of in-person education until Aug. 17, Yuma Union High School District will begin the 2020-2021 academic year via distance learning on Aug. 6.
“YUHSD leadership has been planning for the 2020-2021 school year since the end of the previous school year, using all of the information and guidance available from the Arizona Department of Education as well as local and state health organizations,” the district posted to its website and social media platforms Thursday. “These plans include hybrid, in-person and distance learning models.”
More information regarding what returning to learning may look like this fall will be shared during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be streamed virtually at facebook.com/YUHSD70 and will be available to view at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the live event.
Families are encouraged to stay tuned to yumaunion.org for updates on returning to learning. For the month of July, weekly updates will also be distributed through Blackboard every Thursday.