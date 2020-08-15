For three years and counting, Yuma Union High School District librarians have posed an annual reading challenge to encourage reading among their students. This year’s challenge, launching Monday, is designed to accentuate students’ creativity.
Not only will students be reading books, Cibola High School librarian Amanda Coltman said, but they’ll also be composing their own reviews of the literature to accumulate points, which can be redeemed for prizes at the conclusion of the challenge on Feb. 19.
“Our first year (doing the program), we called it ‘Reading Without Walls’ and they had to read a book about somebody that doesn’t look like them, somebody that doesn’t live like them or somebody they were interested in knowing more about, just to learn about putting themselves in someone else’s shoes,” Coltman said. “Last year we did a ‘reading bingo’ and they had to select from a variety of different genres and topics. But for this year, with everything going on, we wanted to still do something like this to encourage kids to keep reading but also keep it equitable.”
According to Coltman, there is no quota for the number of books to complete – students can read and review as many books as they want, from whichever genre(s) they want, in any format they want, whether it be a printed copy, e-book or audiobook. There is also no stipulation for the number of pages contained in each book.
“I know this is not going to be a year that we know what we’re doing the whole way through, so we really wanted to put something out there that was equitable and engaging but also giving students a choice during these times,” Coltman said. “Having something that gives them options and ownership is going to help them be grounded in their education and within their own self, because there’s a lot going on with the adults right now, but there’s so much more going on with these kids. They’re so used to their routine, and their routine was ripped from them in March and it hasn’t been brought back yet.”
To participate in the challenge, students are to choose a book from wherever they can get their hands (or ears) on one – at home, the public library, their campus library, etc. They’ll read or listen to the book and compose their reviews, which are encouraged to be creative.
“We decided to do book reviews because it’s super simple, and it makes it pretty equitable because we are not requiring a certain book, we’re not requiring a certain length and it can be any type,” Coltman said. “The review doesn’t have to be like your standard book report – we want them to think outside the box and showcase their creativity.”
According to Coltman, students can use Google Docs, Powtoon, Prezi, FlipGrid, their webcam, phone camera or any other medium to compose their review, which they will submit to their respective school’s library Canvas course just as they would any other class assignment.
Each of the reviews will be scored based on the 12-point rubric available within the course.
“We’re super excited for the possibilities that this year’s (reading challenge) is going to bring, and we look forward to seeing how our students are going to surprise us,” Coltman said.