Yuma Union High School District’s Lucky Arvizo, co-principal of San Luis High School and planning principal for the proposed Somerton High School, was recently named Grand Canyon University (GCU)’s Principal of the Month.
From September through May of the 2020-2021 academic year, the university is honoring Arizona principals who demonstrate outstanding work, vision and creativity in their implementation and support of either STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-related pathways and programs, trauma-informed practices or supplementary “innovations” designed to increase student success.
Arvizo’s nomination for the accolade highlighted his work in increasing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion among his students, which merited notoriety from Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office of Education as well as the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education on multiple occasions in the past year.
According to GCU Director of Academic Alliances Jennifer Johnson, the greater Yuma community “is lucky to have (Arvizo) as a leader for its young people and families.”
“We know the extra effort that you have gone to, that you’ve demonstrated in terms of building the right kind of culture, the right kind of teamwork and a commitment to your students’ futures, is what earned you that award and, quite frankly, earned you this award,” she said.
Arvizo’s nomination also described him as “innovative, mature and nurturing as a leader.”
“Those are tremendously powerful characteristics,” said Johnson. “You make preparing students for their future a family affair — you really help not just the students that you serve but their families as well and ensure that everyone is prepared for your graduates’ life in college, their career and their ability to contribute to a community. You go above and beyond the call of duty every day.”
According to Arvizo, who was surprised with the award during YUHSD’s Jan. 13 board meeting, the accolades don’t belong solely to himself, but to all active members of the campus community.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. Everybody at the school — the administrators, the teachers, the students — they have a commitment to excellence and that makes it much easier as a principal to do what needs to be done.”
Sponsored alongside Phoenix-based SuoLL Architects, the award comes with a $500 gift card to support STEM programs at San Luis High School.
“Principals such as you...make a difference in the lives of our next generation, trying to nurture the gifts that they have and bring them in a direction that will support our communities and take us into the future,” said SuoLL Principal Architect Caroline Lobo.