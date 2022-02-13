A recommendation for attendance boundaries at the Yuma Union High School District is going to be made at April’s governing board meeting, but first, YUHSD is seeking community input and feedback. To do so, the district is hosting three open house-style public meetings.
These meetings will display two proposals for new attendance boundaries. Any recommendation in boundary changes approved by YUHSD’s governing board would take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
Community members will have the opportunity to see the proposals, ask YUSHD personnel questions and provide feedback at any of the following meetings, which take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:
- Tuesday, Feb. 22: YUHSD Board Room, 3150 S. Avenue A in Yuma
- Wednesday, Feb. 23: San Luis High Performing Arts Center, 1250 8th Avenue in San Luis
- Thursday, Feb. 24: Somerton Cultural Center, 239 W. Canal Street in Somerton
These meetings will not be recorded or presented digitally and there won’t be individuals presenting, but there will be oversized maps on display with QR codes as well as paper forms for those in attendance to provide feedback so interested community members may want to take note of their preferred meeting date in their calendars.
