Six seniors from Yuma Union High School District’s Class of 2020 were recently surprised with the news that they’d been selected recipients of the second annual Ready Now Yuma scholarship, which builds on a 10-year commitment between the district and Helios Education Foundation to support graduating seniors with financial need on their path to becoming “college, career and community ready.”
Awarded to Serena Felix from Cibola High School, Adrian Hernandez from Gila Ridge High School, William Krueger from Kofa High School, Naiara Avila from San Luis High School, Iris Binuya from Vista High School and Caroline Martinez from Yuma High School, the scholarship is worth up to $15,000 and is renewable for up to three years as long as they remain in good standing and maintain the required GPA.
Each of the students were presented with an oversized check as part of a virtual surprise ceremony. To encourage them to join the meeting, their guidance counselors told the students they needed to answer some additional questions to complete their scholarship application. Upon joining the meeting, the students were greeted by their teachers, counselors, administrators and a representative from Helios.
A video of the scholarship surprises can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/YUHSD.
“This is huge,” said Avila upon learning of her scholarship award last Tuesday. “I’m totally speechless. I feel blessed.”
The scholarship almost immediately changed her plans, according to the district; while she’d originally planned to pursue a degree in nursing, Avila said her new focus would be on becoming a medical doctor.
Along with Felix and Martinez, Avila plans to attend Northern Arizona University; Hernandez plans to attend Arizona State University; Krueger plans to attend Grand Canyon University; and Binuya plans to attend Arizona Western College.
“Helios Education Foundations is honored to provide scholarships to these deserving students,” said Grace Kaus, director of post secondary success initiatives for Helios Education Foundation. “These students have a bright future ahead of them and Helios is proud to help support their success at this pivotal time.”