Seniors across Yuma Union High School District are the faces of the 2021 Ready Now Yuma promotional campaign.
Now in its seventh year, Ready Now Yuma is a joint initiative between YUHSD and the Helios Education Foundation to ensure students’ college and career readiness by embedding a rigorous, high-expectations curriculum and “college-going culture” aimed toward bolstering postsecondary success on the community college, university and career and technical education levels.
Visible near district campuses, the six billboards feature two students from each campus: Tyler Martinez and Stephanie Tapia, Cibola High School; David Zaragoza and Ruby Barragan, Gila Ridge High School; Adriel Felix and Maria Ruan, Kofa High School; Daniel Huitron and Fatima Morales; San Luis High School; Anthony Salas and Janah Corona, Vista High School; Xavier Serna and Jethzly Navarro, Yuma High School.
According to YUHSD, the students were recommended by school principals, guidance counselors, teachers and district administrators. As part of the selection process, each of the students were required to write a personal essay and participate in a virtual interview. To read their stories, visit the 2021 RNY Billboard Showcase on the district’s website: www.yumaunion.org/domain/27.
“I had no idea that I had been nominated and out of all of those seniors, I was the one who was chosen,” said Morales. “I am very happy and excited because it’s something I didn’t know would happen. My parents were so excited. They were like, ‘Our daughter is going to represent San Luis High School.’ They were so proud.”
The students featured in this year’s campaign represent a wide range of district programs, including AVID, Career and Technical Education (CTE), Future Farmers of America (FFA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), HOSA – Future Health Professionals, athletics, special education, student council and the district’s migrant program.
Furnished by Lamar Outdoor Advertising, the billboards will be on display through most of the summer, the district said. Banners of each student will be displayed on their respective campuses for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The idea of the program was originally to raise awareness about the district’s Ready Now Yuma initiative; that every student will be career, college and community ready upon graduation,” said Eric Patten, chief communications officer for YUHSD. “Since the original conception of the billboard campaign, it has advanced to really be representative of the hard-working, incredible students who attend our high schools. The campaign also highlights the diversity of opportunity in our district. Every one of our students has taken a unique path to get where they are today, and the billboards and entire showcase are a way to share their stories and represent that.”
For more information on Ready Now Yuma, visit www.yumaunion.org/rny.