The Yuma Union High School District received information Friday morning about a possible school threat circulating through social media. While the threat didn’t target a specific school in the district, both YUHSD and the Yuma Police Department stated that they take all threats seriously and thus conducted an immediate investigation, working in collaboration.

YPD received the information at approximately 7:58 a.m. after a Yuma High School student informed their parent who immediately reported it to the school. A grandparent of a Gila Ridge High School student also reported the possible threat.

