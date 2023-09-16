The Yuma Union High School District received information Friday morning about a possible school threat circulating through social media. While the threat didn’t target a specific school in the district, both YUHSD and the Yuma Police Department stated that they take all threats seriously and thus conducted an immediate investigation, working in collaboration.
YPD received the information at approximately 7:58 a.m. after a Yuma High School student informed their parent who immediately reported it to the school. A grandparent of a Gila Ridge High School student also reported the possible threat.
YPD’s school resource officers investigated the situation and deemed it not credible. No students at any YUHSD campus experienced interruptions to their schedule on account of the possible threat.
“We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us the opportunity to verify the threat,” YPD’s statement read.
Both YUHSD and YPD’s statements have asked parents and guardians of all students to speak with their children “about the serious consequences of following any challenges encouraging acts of violence circulating on social media.”
YUHSD also expressed thanks to the community members who used its Anonymous Alerts reporting system. The district implemented the system at the start of the 2023 – 2024 school year.
Through Anonymous Alerts, students and families can report safety or bullying issues anonymously. The reporting system allows for one-way or two-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters and district administration and/or school staff. Users can opt to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.
To use the system at any point, students, parents or other school personnel can visit https://www.yumaunion.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=4801 and click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button or text link to submit their reports. The mobile application can also be downloaded directly from the Apple, Google Play or Chrome stores.
Regarding the social media threat now, however, YPD is encouraging anyone with any information about the case to call them at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
