The statewide achievement test for Arizona public school students in third through eighth and 10th grades commences this week for Yuma Union High School District sophomores.
On Thursday, the district’s Class of 2023 will begin three days of AzM2 testing in English language arts and mathematics, continuing on April 20-21.
According to YUHSD, a regular start time will be in place district-wide for Thursday’s test; students in grades nine, 11 and 12 will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. to work independently via Canvas for the remainder of the school day.
On April 20 and April 21, all students will once again observe a regular start time, attending periods one through three on April 20 and periods four through six on April 21. Freshmen, juniors and seniors will be dismissed at 9:42 a.m. on both days to work independently via Canvas for the rest of the school day.
According to the district, sophomores will be dismissed at regular dismissal times, with a late bus run available for students who need additional time to complete the AzM2 test. Sophomores who’ve chosen the district’s distance learning modality have the option to take the test in-person on their respective campus or decline the test and continue with distance learning on all three test days.
Students taking the test on campus are required to have a COVID-19 waiver on file. Families can find these forms under the “COVID-19” tab at www.yumaunion.org as well as within their ParentVUE portal.
Grab-and-go lunches will be available at all six campuses, as well as the daily drive-thru lunch service that takes place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
With questions, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their students’ school.