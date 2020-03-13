Amid COVID-19 concerns and the potential impact the virus could have in the classroom, school districts across Yuma County have heightened standards of cleanliness and communication to keep parents up-to-date on administrative decisions. However, all K-12 school districts are still open, officials said.
Arizona Western College announced that all Monday and Tuesday classes are canceled; on Wednesday, classes will shift to online “wherever possible” through March 27, with administration assessing the situation to determine the next course of action.
“We have been closely monitoring information and recommendations surrounding the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus,” said AWC President Daniel Corr. “Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, we have been working with our internal teams to prepare for a transition to online course delivery where feasible to avoid a potential spread.”
All AWC campus locations will remain open, with campus housing, food services, the library and computer labs still fully operational. While all student field trips to and from campus are canceled, all on-campus events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Up-to-date information will be regularly posted on AWC’s social media accounts and azwestern.edu/news.
Although no campuses have announced closures at this time, effective Friday Yuma Union High School District is suspending all extracurricular activities until further notice. This includes athletics, performances, field trips, student travel, staff professional development as well as community rental and after-school use of district facilities. Classes, food service and transportation will continue as regularly scheduled on all campuses.
“It is with great consideration that we make this decision,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson said in a statement issued by the district on Thursday. “As the public health epidemic continues to rapidly evolve, it remains imperative that we partner with the medical community to help mitigate large public gatherings, practice safe personal hygiene and social distancing. While it is heartbreaking to potentially disappoint and disrupt the high school experience for our students, it is an essential decision.”
According to Thompson, YUHSD will continue to provide updates to families via the district’s Blackboard messaging system and yumaunion.org.
As for Yuma Catholic High School, Vice Principal Louis Pisano said no extracurricular activities have been suspended at this time, though that could change as the situation evolves.
“We’re just playing everything by ear right now and trying to keep our commitments,” Pisano said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Yuma Catholic’s track meet against Central Union High School Saturday in El Centro was still happening, though according to Pisano travel is optional for students on the team.
In East County, Antelope Union High School District is continuing to monitor the situation throughout the state, Yuma County and the town of Wellton. According to the district’s superintendent, Greg Copeland, the district is taking necessary precautions and communicating with parents via email and the district’s webpage.
Copeland said the district has no plans to close at this time and all sports are “still on” unless the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) suggests otherwise.
Elementary districts are taking precautions as well.
According to Somerton School District Superintendent Laura Noel, administration in South County is remaining in touch with the county and state health departments as well as Gov. Doug Ducey’s office to ensure schools are “continuing with all prevention techniques” and keeping parents notified.
“We’re doing the most careful work that we can,” Noel said.
In Yuma School District One, Superintendent James Sheldahl said the executive administration and district emergency teams are consistently communicating with other districts and the county health department to ensure District One is “taking all the universal precautions.”
“We want to make sure we’re being judicious and understand what the ripple effects of closing a school can be,” Sheldahl said. “We want to make sure we make the right decision at the right time.”
According to Sheldahl, as a 1:1 district (meaning that every student has access to an iPad or tablet), students will still be able to stay on track with their coursework should schools begin to close.
Crane and Wellton Elementary School Districts are also following guidelines from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Department of Public Health – when these entities suggest closing schools, the districts will respond accordingly.
“At this time, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county department of public health,” said Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering. However, should that change, we should receive an announcement to come from the county health department. If a school closure happens at any point, ADE will work with school leadership, public health officials, the Arizona Department of Health Services and/or the governor in appropriate response.”
In the Wellton district, administration’s main concern is keeping their campus healthy by stocking classrooms with extra disinfectant wipes and sprays as well as emphasizing proper handwashing.
“We don’t want to alarm anyone but we also want to emphasize that we’re staying up to date with the latest information because it changes so rapidly,” said Superintendent Lisa Jameson.
All of the districts are communicating with parents either through Blackboard, email, social media and/or district websites.