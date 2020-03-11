As a precaution, the Yuma Union High School District has temporarily halted all travel to California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, Newsom announced there are 157 positive coronavirus cases across California.
After several meetings, YUHSD decided Monday to cancel all school travel to California through Spring Break (Saturday, April 4) after Newsom declared the state of emergency.
“I can confirm the reports,” YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said. “We’re cancelling any away games to the state. It started with the superintendent, but it was a group decision among our cabinet. There were five or six people directly involved into the decision, but ultimately the decision was made by the superintendent.”
Not only will athletics be affected. Several clubs had planned trips to Disneyland. Those trips, along with any other YUHSD student/parent travel, have been canceled for the time being.
Patten noted the first group conversation regarding the spread of the virus occurred on March 2. Discussions between Patten, two associate superintendents and the YUHSD nurses have been ongoing for several weeks now as the virus continues to spread across the country.
YUHSD teams will not travel to California for three-plus weeks, but any California teams that have games in the Yuma area will still be played on the scheduled date.
The ban won’t affect many varsity teams as only Cibola softball and Cibola baseball had games scheduled in the Imperial Valley between now and April 4. The softball team was to play Thursday at Imperial and March 30 at Southwest in El Centro, while the baseball team was to play March 25 at Imperial.
YUHSD is also taking precautionary measures for the local teams traveling within Arizona. The district is waiting to receive shipments of “go bags” for all the athletic departments.
“(Each team) will have a duffel bag with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and things of that nature in the bag,” Patten said. “Some of that stuff they already have, it’s just another thing (for them). The athletic departments are not having to purchase that. We’re providing those things. Those should hopefully be arriving soon.”
Patten also mentioned that all coaches and athletic directors have been meeting sporadically over the week to discuss sanitary practices to stay clean.
“We’re recommending that when on our road trips — even in-state trips — that our students shower at the facility before they get back on the bus,” Patten said.
The district will continue to monitor the situation as the April 4 date approaches, but for now, the YUHSD website has links providing families with information regarding the coronavirus.