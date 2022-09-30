A possible school threat circulating on social media locally Thursday night was deemed not credible.
Upon learning of the post, the Yuma Union High School District shared the images and text with the Yuma Police Department Thursday.
After further investigation, YUHSD and YPD reported the post was found to have been the exact image and wording used to make a school threat in Highlands County, Florida, in 2021.
Both YPD and YUHSD noted they take all threats seriously. According to YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin, the department takes “all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them.”
YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten also noted that if an individual is caught making a threat, they’re typically punished to the fullest extent of the law as determined by police. Within the school, the offense is considered a class one violation under the district’s student handbook and would be subject to long-term suspension or expulsion.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
