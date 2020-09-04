Yuma Union High School District is set to transition to in-person instruction via the district’s hybrid learning model Sept. 14.
Determined during a special meeting held by the district governing board Thursday evening, the decision stems from Yuma County’s progress in achieving the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Of the three benchmarks – two weeks of a steady decline in case counts, two weeks of the region’s positivity rate remaining below 7% and two weeks of COVID-related hospital visits remaining below 10% – Yuma County struggled to meet the criteria for positivity rate until the week of Aug. 9, when the percentage fell to 7%. During the week of Aug. 16, the county’s positivity rate plummeted to 2.8%.
While the district previously proposed resuming in-person instruction Sept. 8, and would have the green light to do so based on the county’s benchmark status, Superintendent Gina Thompson noted that pushing the start date to Sept. 14 affords district personnel, including teachers, transportation and student nutrition staff, additional time to plan and prepare for the transition.
“There are many, many moving parts,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, it’s unclear how long the district will operate under the hybrid model before resuming instruction in a traditional, fully in-person environment.
“The metrics depend on us,” Thompson said. “If everybody goes out and they’re naughty on Labor Day and everybody throws parties because we made it to the metric and now all the rules are off…we may have to shut down our schools again. And I’m not going to say that that’s not going to happen. (But) I’m hopeful that we’ve all learned that we have to work together.”
For families in need of a more solidified plan with fewer variables, Thompson recommends the Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA), a fully online program provided by the district. Additionally, students may also opt to continue participating in distance learning via Canvas, the district’s learning management system, rather than returning to in-person instruction.
“We are trying to provide the most flexibility on behalf of children and their families,” Thompson said. “I know there are many people that are nervous about coming back (in person), I know many people have jobs that require their families to be in different situations, there are multiple generations living in many households. Every single story is unique, and there’s no magic footprint for anybody to fit into. We feel that flexibility and allowing for choice is one of our key principles. Where there’s so much out of control, families deserve to be able to pick what works for them.”
Per the board’s unanimous vote Thursday evening, students returning to an in-person learning environment will be required to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. According to Thompson, families who wish to forgo signing the waiver will have the option to participate in distance learning, enroll in YODA or enroll in a different district.
While on campuses, both students and teachers will wear face coverings; in the classroom, teachers will deliver instruction from a “six-foot teaching zone.”
According to Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson, students participating in the hybrid learning model will also be divided into cohorts based on their last name to reduce the number of students on campus.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, students whose last names begin with A through L will attend in-person, while students whose last names begin with M through Z will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. On their off-campus days, students will engage with their teachers and coursework independently via Canvas.
A full hybrid learning schedule is available at yumaunion.org. According to Anderson, additional information on the learning model is forthcoming.
Thursday’s meeting can be viewed at facebook.com/yuhsd70 or yumaunion.org.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Sept. 9 at 5:15 p.m.