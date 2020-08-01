Yuma Union High School District is notifying past and current students and families of the district’s upcoming destruction of special education records dated between Aug. 22, 2014, and July 30, 2016. The destruction of records is set to take place Monday, Aug. 24.
According to the Arizona Department of Education, school districts are required to maintain special education records including referrals, evaluations and testing data for four years following a student’s final enrollment in a special education program.
The upcoming destruction process, according to the district, will also include records that are more than four years old of students who no longer attend special education programs in YUHSD.
Families and students age 18 and older may retrieve their records by making an appointment with Student Services Office Specialist Patty Rosales, available by phone at (928) 502-6780.