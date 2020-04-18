In a letter distributed to parents on Friday, Yuma Union High School District announced that, due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, all campus commencement ceremonies will take place virtually during an upcoming “Graduation Week.”
“While there is nothing that will replace the experience of the final two months for a high school senior, YUHSD leadership has worked diligently to come up with a comprehensive plan for a virtual graduation,” the district wrote. “This is not meant to replace a physical graduation, and does not rule out a future date in which our campuses conduct a more traditional ceremony. However, during this time of mandated stay-at-home orders, it is a necessary step to avoid a large public celebration.”
Beginning May 18, each campus will recognize and celebrate its graduating class in a virtual commencement ceremony aired at the prescribed times on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70, as well as at yumaunion.org and youtube.com/YUHSD.
In addition to the individual recognition of each graduate, the ceremonies will feature speeches from students and messages from each campus’ principals and Superintendent Gina Thompson.
REGARDING REGALIA
Beginning May 4, any seniors who preordered graduation regalia will be able to pick up those items at their campus’ drive-up distribution location. To adhere to social distancing directives, the district asks that individuals refrain from arriving to campuses on foot; distribution is drive-up only.
On May 4, students whose last names begin with A-F may pick up their orders between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; students with last names beginning with G-L may pick up their orders between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
On May 5, students whose last names begin with M-R may pick up their orders between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; students with last names beginning with S-Z may pick up their orders between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Students who miss their pick-up date and time may retrieve their orders at their campus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5.