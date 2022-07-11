For those interested in working for the Yuma Union High School District, the time to scope out opportunity is now. YUHSD is hosting a job fair for all open positions within the district on Thursday, July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom, 3150 S Avenue A.
Per a press release from YUHSD, the event is the first of its kind and will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business and more.
“While job fairs in the past have specifically targeted teachers, we wanted to make sure that we were recruiting for all of our open positions,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson said. “We have openings in a variety of areas, including support staff, district and campus leadership and, of course, classroom teachers and paraprofessionals. We know that there are amazing individuals in our community who may want to learn more about our organization, so we really made a point to have representatives from several specialized areas to answer questions and show off all that YUHSD 70 has to offer.”
YUHSD encourages individuals interested in attending the job fair to RSVP by filling out a brief form at https://bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair.
Those interested in viewing open positions online can also visit yumaunion.org and click on “employment opportunities.”