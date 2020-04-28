To answer questions relating to academics and year-end procedures, Yuma Union High School District will host its second virtual information session Wednesday, May 6, via Facebook Live.
From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a panel composed by Superintendent Gina Thompson, district principals and the district’s teaching and learning team will address pre-submitted questions and “live” questions posed in the live stream’s comment section.
“We know these are uncertain times, and along with that comes a lot of questions,” Thompson said. “While there has been a lot of information shared with families through our website and messaged directly, we wanted to make sure we are doing all that we can to provide families with answers. This forum is just another way of doing that.”
To submit questions in advance of the forum, brief submission forms are available online at https://bit.ly/YUHSDAcademicsQuestions. The panel will only address questions relating to academics and year-end procedures.
The event will air on the YUHSD Facebook page, @YUHSD70.
Other key upcoming dates include a district-wide return of career and technical education (CTE) equipment May 6-7; athletic uniform and equipment return May 11-21, virtual graduation week May 18-22 and the semester’s conclusion May 21.