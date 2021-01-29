The annual Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo will take a hiatus for 2021, owing to safety concerns and a lack of participants and judges.
“After careful consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of this year’s Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo,” a message from the expo committee and Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office read. “We know that this news will come as an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision we have taken lightly. We felt that this was the best way to proceed. We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to move forward with this year’s event.”
The committee noted that it plans to be able to revive the event in 2022 and in the meantime will work to support students wishing to participate in this year’s Regional SARSEF(Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation) Science and Engineering Fair, which is slated to commence virtually March 1-6.
To supplement the canceled county expo, Yuma Union High School District is hosting a virtual districtwide science fair Feb. 11. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., students from the district’s six campuses will have the opportunity to showcase their work and prepare for the upcoming SARSEF Science and Engineering Fair.
To participate, YUHSD students should submit their poster and narrative to their respective school campus by Feb. 9. According to YUHSD, each individual school will compete against itself in the district event; winners will be announced via livestream at www.facebook.com/YUHSD70 following the event.
“This event will not only allow our students to prepare for SARSEF, but reward students in the district for their scientific interests and investigations,” said Cibola High School science teacher Kimberly Adkins.
Students are encouraged to contact their respective school academic offices with questions about submissions. For general information about the event, students and teachers should contact Adkins at kadkins@yumaunion.org.