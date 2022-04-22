Summer is a period away from studies for plenty of students, but that doesn’t mean they have to spend the entire break away from school. At Yuma Union High School District, students will have the opportunity to retrieve learning, recover credits and earn initial credits for enrichment too.
From June 7-24, YUHSD is offering a robust, in-person Summer Learning program available to students at all six campuses.
“Each summer we have made strides to improve both the opportunities available for students to recover credits and earn initial credit through enrichment,” said YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson. “This summer we are especially proud of the offerings for our students.”
Classes will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and over 30 classes will be offered. Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be available at no cost with transportation provided to and from school.
To register, students should talk to their school counselor before Monday, May 23.