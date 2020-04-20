Together with local institutions, Yuma Union High School District is hosting a virtual forum for families to gather more information on affordable postsecondary opportunities available to students in their own hometown.
Streaming via Facebook Live, “Cost-Saving Local College Options: A Virtual Info Session” will commence at 6 p.m. Thursday on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70.
Among district guidance counselors and others in attendance, representatives from Arizona Western College, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona-Yuma will be available to answer questions pertaining to “college-going and cost-saving.”
Families may submit “live” questions in the comments section of the video during the event or submit them in advance at https://bit.ly/CollegeOptionsQuestions.
“The forum is another way for our local education partners to connect with families and provide assistance to families in any way they can,” said Sierra Dunn, STEM outreach coordinator for the University of Arizona. “The hope is that students can hear about what options they have locally. If they had college plans that were disrupted due to COVID-19, there may be affordable options in Yuma that they were not aware existed.”