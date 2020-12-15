Beginning Friday, Yuma Union High School District’s grab-and-go meal services will take a two-week hiatus in observance of the district’s winter break. The services will resume when the spring semester begins Jan. 6 in a distance learning format.
Grab-and-go meals are available at no cost to children 18 and younger.. Services operate between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each weekday the district is in session.
In addition to all six high school campuses, the district offers these meal services at remote locations via bus routes in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.