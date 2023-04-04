For the first time in Yuma Union High School District history, all four of its Educators Rising programs will send competitors to the Career and Technical Student Organization’s (CTSO) national leadership conference from June 29 through July 2 in Orlando, Florida. This opportunity will allow students the chance to compete for scholarships.

According to YUHSD, Educators Rising is offered at four campuses through its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. While plenty of students are reported to have had success at the state and national levels, they’ve never experienced this degree of cumulative success.

