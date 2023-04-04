For the first time in Yuma Union High School District history, all four of its Educators Rising programs will send competitors to the Career and Technical Student Organization’s (CTSO) national leadership conference from June 29 through July 2 in Orlando, Florida. This opportunity will allow students the chance to compete for scholarships.
According to YUHSD, Educators Rising is offered at four campuses through its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. While plenty of students are reported to have had success at the state and national levels, they’ve never experienced this degree of cumulative success.
Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa and San Luis all had at least one competitor finish in first place in their respective events in March’s Educators Rising State Leadership Conference in Tucson. Overall, YUHSD schools won a gold medal in eight separate competitions.
“Having medalists from eight events across four different schools is an amazing accomplishment,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “It goes to show that our programs – from the students to their teachers – have taken great pride in building future educators. When we talk about growing our own, this is quite literally what we mean.”
The YUHSD students competing at nationals this summer include:
Nitsuga Jimenez, in Job Interview and Exploring Non-Core Subjects
Alayna Williams, in E-Portfolio; Gray Roberts, in Children’s Literature (Pre-K); Lily Trelease and Teresita Campos, in Project Visualize Success (service project)
Mack Schwitzing, in Impromptu Speaking; Mia Aguirre, in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Lesson Plan and Delivery
Vanessa Muela, in Children’s Literature (Spanish)
Because Educators Rising Arizona is dedicated to “ensuring that the future is full of high quality educators starting in high school,” the competing students will be demonstrating how much they’ve learned concerning early childhood education and education professions.
