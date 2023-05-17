Kids ages 18 and under needn’t go hungry this summer. The Yuma Union High School District has announced it’s sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program at no cost for all children, no registration or ID required.
Food will be available at each district campus and all children are welcome at the sites. The only requirement will be that meals must be consumed on-site.
All sites will be closed Monday, June 19 but children will be able to show up for a meal at any of the following sites and times:
Cibola High School (4100 W. 20th St):
- Breakfast – 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School (7150 E. 24th St.):
- Breakfast – 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Kofa High School (3100 S. Ave. A):
- Breakfast – 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Breakfast – 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Breakfast – 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Breakfast – 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Breakfast – 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
San Luis High School (1250 N. 8th Ave, San Luis):
- Breakfast – 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Vista High School (3150 S. Ave. A):
- Breakfast – 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Breakfast – 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Yuma High School (400 S. 6th Ave.):
- Breakfast – 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The district noted that it reserves the right to change or cancel a site or serving period. The menu is also subject to change depending on the availability of products.
In compliance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the district also stated that it’s prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information can be made available in languages other than English, and persons with disabilities requiring alternative means of communication to obtain program information can contact the program administrator locally or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
For more information about the program, contact the YUHSD Nutrition Services Department at (928) 502-4773. For information about filing discrimination complaints, visit the department’s main page at https://www.yumaunion.org/domain/42.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.