Kids ages 18 and under needn’t go hungry this summer. The Yuma Union High School District has announced it’s sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program at no cost for all children, no registration or ID required.

Food will be available at each district campus and all children are welcome at the sites. The only requirement will be that meals must be consumed on-site.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

