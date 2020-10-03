As the window for the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on Oct. 1, Yuma Union High School District is encouraging seniors to prioritize completing the form, which is accessible online at studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa.
According to YUHSD, juniors and underclassmen can process a “practice” application to gain an understanding of future financial aid types that may be available to them and receive a Federal Student Aid identification number to help expedite the process when they apply as seniors.
“Academically, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities to be where I am at today without filling out the FAFSA,” said Cesar Castillo, San Luis High School counseling director. “I wouldn’t have had an education to be a teacher first and then go back to school, filling out my FAFSA again, for my master’s degree. Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish, I can honestly say it started from doing the right thing and filling out the FAFSA.”
According to the district, over 1,500 YUHSD students completed the FAFSA last year, building on four consecutive years of increased participation districtwide.
In the state’s 2019-2020 FAFSA challenge Achieve60AZ, San Luis High School received an award for having the highest completion rate among “large” Arizona high schools as 64% of its 634 seniors completed the form.
In a 21-day virtual challenge this spring, Gila Ridge High School was awarded for procuring the highest percentage increase in FAFSA completion from the previous academic year.
According to YUHSD, campuses have set goals to boost their numbers again in 2020-2021. The district will also be sharing information via social media to promote FAFSA completion, provide how-to videos and debunk FAFSA myths and misconceptions.
To help students and families find answers to their FAFSA-related questions, the district’s FAFSA chatbot “Benji” is available via text at (602) 786-8171. First introduced during the 2019-2020 school year, “Benji” is programmed to respond to more than 600 questions in English and Spanish.
Students can also direct their questions to their school’s counseling office.
The federal deadline for FAFSA completion is June 30, but students should verify their prospective college or university’s deadline by either visiting the school’s website or contacting its financial office. Schools’ FAFSA deadlines often fall early in the year, some as early as February or March, according to studentaid.gov.