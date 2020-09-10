While school campuses have been closed since COVID-19 thrust students and educators into a distance learning environment in March, Yuma Union High School District’s facilities and custodial team was mobilized to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to safely segue to hybrid learning this Monday.
As of Wednesday evening, when a presentation was delivered during the district governing board’s September meeting, the district has been outfitted with 1,144,650 face masks; 417,600 gloves; 17,702 sanitizing wipes; 780 bottles of disinfectant spray; and 3,754 gallons of hand sanitizer.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, every classroom and office area in the district is stocked with these items.
“Since March 13, we knew that we would come back (to campus) eventually and get back to whatever ‘normal’ our new normal may be, but we had staff come back to campus even sooner and we wanted to make sure that they had a safe environment where they could be productive,” said Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza. “(We were) also working towards when students do return, providing them with the safest possible environment as well.”
The total expenses for the supplies equates to $844,218.45, which is covered by the district’s attained one-time ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding afforded via the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. According to Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson, the district was appropriated $2.5 million.
“Yuma Union teams, which included campus leaders and staff and district leaders, prioritized the funding needs through three lenses,” said Anderson. “The first was relief...to manage the schools in the district closure. The next lens was operation and prevention, addressing and stabilizing the disruption and preparing for safe school openings as well as future health disruptions. The last lens is recovery – managing the ongoing recovery needs of our students in schools and reimagining safe school learning environments.”
According to Executive Director of Facilities Jay Munoz, all classrooms, multipurpose areas and restrooms are routinely cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines, with high-touch surfaces like door knobs and faucets receiving frequent sanitation. Additionally, the custodial staff will provide training on the proper procedures for PPE and disinfectants.
By researching Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols and coordinating with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, YUHSD’s custodial staff developed “enhanced cleaning” routines to capitalize on safety and sanitation and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 case within the district, Munoz said campus custodial staff will “mobilize their response team” to thoroughly clean and disinfect the contaminated area per industry and CDC recommendations.
As determined during a previous board meeting, upon their return to campus Monday, YUHSD students and staff will be required to wear a face covering at all times. Visitor restrictions will also be in place on campuses in order to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s meeting can be viewed at facebook.com/YUHSD70 and yumaunion.org.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Oct. 7 at 5:15 p.m.