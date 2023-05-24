It’s graduation season at the Yuma Union High School District and this year, the Class of 2023 is expected to include over 2,400 students who’ve met both state and district requirements to receive their diplomas.

In-person graduation ceremonies will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at each comprehensive high school while Vista High School will host their graduation ceremony at Yuma High School’s Snider Auditorium today, May 24, at 7 p.m.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

