It’s graduation season at the Yuma Union High School District and this year, the Class of 2023 is expected to include over 2,400 students who’ve met both state and district requirements to receive their diplomas.
In-person graduation ceremonies will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at each comprehensive high school while Vista High School will host their graduation ceremony at Yuma High School’s Snider Auditorium today, May 24, at 7 p.m.
“The Class of 2023 entered the high school scene as freshmen four short years ago; full of uncertainty, nervousness and excitement, and now some of these same feelings are back as they prepare for a new journey,” Cibola High School Principal Derek Bosch said. “These past four years have allowed students to learn, grow and overcome various challenges, preparing them for what is to come. It is an absolute honor to be with our graduates as they assemble as a class for the last time, walk onto the field side-by-side and take that final walk across the stage, receiving their diploma with pride. Congratulations Class of 2023!”
In its release about the ceremonies, the district affirmed its commitment to preparing every student to be successful in college, careers and the community. In turn, this year’s graduating class has earned nearly $40 million in grants and scholarships to support their higher education goals. Dozens of students have enlisted in U.S. Armed Services, including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy. And over 1,500 will graduate with an industry certification earned through completion of a Career & Technical Education (CTE) program.
To take part in the celebration, folks can attend the ceremonies in person or digitally. All ceremonies will be live-streamed on each school’s Facebook page during the event. Facebook accounts won’t be needed to watch the steams either. On the following week, the recorded live stream will also be available on school and district websites and YUHSD’s YouTube account.
