The Yuma Union High School District’s mission is for every student to be college, career and community ready. A variety of programs exist to meet this goal and now, the district is paying some special attention to the arts. Come fall, YUHSD students will be able to take courses from the Mastery of the Arts Program (MAP), which offers courses taught by community artists to help students learn the skills they need to have successful careers in the arts.

MAP Executive Director Ginny Legros explained that the course offerings will vary by semester and each is worth 0.5 credits. Taught in a college style, the classes meet once or twice a week at the Snider Building at the Yuma High School campus. These classes only count toward elective credits, of which students need six to graduate. Any student in the district can register – they’ll just need the availability and the transportation to make it to their classes at Snider.

