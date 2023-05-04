The Yuma Union High School District’s mission is for every student to be college, career and community ready. A variety of programs exist to meet this goal and now, the district is paying some special attention to the arts. Come fall, YUHSD students will be able to take courses from the Mastery of the Arts Program (MAP), which offers courses taught by community artists to help students learn the skills they need to have successful careers in the arts.
MAP Executive Director Ginny Legros explained that the course offerings will vary by semester and each is worth 0.5 credits. Taught in a college style, the classes meet once or twice a week at the Snider Building at the Yuma High School campus. These classes only count toward elective credits, of which students need six to graduate. Any student in the district can register – they’ll just need the availability and the transportation to make it to their classes at Snider.
“Yuma High School will still exist with all of their classes and everything that goes on with Yuma High School and MAP will be housed just in the Snider building,” she said. “What’s really cool about that is it’s a historic building. This building has not been housed with students for quite some time; a few years now, I would say, back since COVID times.
“And so we’re able to revitalize it, basically; top and bottom floor. So it’s getting a whole new – I would say more than just a face lift, a whole new body lift so to speak! Everything from all-new windows to HVAC system to flooring to just really revitalizing it and so we want to take all of the pieces that are historic and traditional and keep some of those things intact, but then really freshen it up and modernize it and make it conducive to the learning that’s going to be taking place within the building.”
Legros noted that the district has spent years now placing an emphasis on rigorous academics by bringing on Cambridge curricula, AP coursework, providing the ACT and dual/concurrent college credit courses and more recently, Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities.
“And now, when really much of the country’s different education institutions, programs for fine arts are diminishing and downsizing, it’s really cool that our district is really wanting to put their energies and focus in regards to the arts,” she said. “Basically, it’s the arts’ turn in wanting to provide additional, above and beyond opportunities for Yuma students. Not to take away from current high school offerings with regard to the fine arts but to enhance, add on, build upon for the students that that’s their group, their fit in high school.
“... a lot of students aren’t necessarily high-achieving academics or they’re not necessarily a sports athlete or maybe they are and they also have a specific interest in the arts. And so we want to make sure our art students have all of those additional opportunities available to them so that way also, when they want to maybe possibly a pursue a career or opportunities outside of high school and beyond, within the arts fields and industries, that they have that competitive edge and they have all the skill sets necessary to make them successful in that.”
Students in MAP will remain in their home campuses for core academics and base fine arts but when it’s time for a MAP class, they’ll show up to Snider. While the times vary for the classes, none of them start before 1:30 p.m.
Each class will involve at least one community artist teaching their craft and collaborating with students along with a certified teacher who’ll be putting in attendance and grades and communicating with parents.
“[Our community artists] really do want to share their knowledge,” Legros said. “They have a passion for that. But they don’t necessarily want to have to go through all the steps of becoming a certified teacher to do that. So this enables them to have the best of both worlds. The certified teacher will collaborate with the community artists and then the students will learn that specialty craft … The courses are going to continuously rotate and vary, but they’ll always be within the arts so they’ll always be in the areas of theater, music, dance, visual and media arts.”
This coming fall, the proposed classes include:
- “Take One, Action!” – filmmaking
- “Pitch Perfect” – a capella singing
- “Triple Threat” – musical theatre: acting, singing and dancing
- “Garage Band” – how to form a band
- “5, 6, 7, 8” – choreography and becoming a choreographer
- “Trash Treasures” – transforming everyday classroom or office trash cans into art
- “Paint the Town” – mural painting
- “Go Lights, Go Sound” – theatre technology
Legros shared that she’s particularly excited for “Paint the Town” because there will be opportunities for students to create murals in the Snider building. She noted that “Go Lights, Go Sound” will be a benefit for the district because it will enable students to run auditoriums on their own.
“Years ago, all of the auditoriums were run by the students,” she said. “I mean, they brought in these national shows and the students were the ones that were equipped and trained to do that. There’s just this severe deficit of that and lack of skilled, trained students (now) and so that’s why we wanted to start with this ‘Go Lights, Go Sound’ class to make sure that that we build a surplus of students being able to run our different auditoriums and shows.”
Currently, there are no course fees required to be part of MAP and Legros hopes that will never change since she’s seen so many students’ eyes light up at the prospect of being able to take these classes without fees.
“The only thing that they’re having to secure for themselves is transportation because at this time, we aren’t able to provide transportation,” Legros remarked. “We don’t ever want to say that ‘Oh, we will never be able to provide transportation.’ We will always try to seek out sources and whatnot when the time comes.
“But for now, and what I’m doing for individual students when I’m talking in small groups … I’ve made sure I’ve said, ‘You know, don’t let the transportation thing be your only reason why you don’t want to apply. At least try to apply and then you know, let’s see what we can do. Let’s see if we can get with your counselor and your family and try to figure something out.’”
To inquire further about the program, email Ginny Legros at vlegros@yumaunion.org. To apply, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/4692 and select the blue tab to the right of the program overview that reads “student application.” The first deadline to apply is Monday, May 8 but YUHSD expects to have another open period for applications before school starts due to incoming freshmen’s interest.