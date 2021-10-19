The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular October meeting, which was live streamed via YouTube to promote social distancing. The meeting is viewable at www.youtube.com/yuhsd. Here’s a look at what happened.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 25% of its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This means $14 million of the budgeted $90 million for its maintenance and operations budget and $1.2 million of the budgeted $16 million for its capital funds.
The board also ratified the Annual Financial Report for the 2020–2021 fiscal year
BOND PROJECT UPDATE
Trevor Swenson, executive director of Facilities for the district, reported on improvements made to high school facilities that were funded by bonds. These improvements included a castle wall, tennis court and new parking lot at Kofa High School; a shade structure and artificial turf at Vista High School; new lockers in the boys and girls locker rooms at Yuma High School; new LED lighting for the tennis court and a remodel of the press box at Cibola High School; and multiple door and hardware upgrades throughout the district.
Swenson also shared that the district received several building renewal grants that will enable several projects that add up to the cost of almost $5.5 million. These projects include: restroom renovations as well as roofing and weatherization projects at San Luis, Cibola and Yuma High Schools; a locker room shower renovation at Yuma High School; window replacements throughout Gila Ridge High School; and HVAC projects throughout the district.
PROCLAMATIONS
YUHSD voted to proclaim Oct. 11–15 to be School Lunch Week and Oct. 18–22 to be School Bus Safety Week.
DONATIONS
Gila Ridge High School (GRHS) received a donation of sound equipment valued at about $1,200 from Charles Binder of Stone Ridge Church. The Thunderbirds Foundation donated $1,000 to the GRHS boys’ golf team. Paul White of Mesa Del Sol also donated $1,605 to the GRHS boys’ and girls’ golf teams. Kofa High School received a donation of automotive tools and a tool chest valued at $1,000 from Ross Cypert. United Way of Yuma County donated 150 backpacks filled with school supplies and 100 refillable water bottles worth $1,500 to Yuma High School. The Criminal Band Boosters made several donations to Yuma High’s marching band that add up to nearly $4,300.
The board’s next meeting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5:15 p.m.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.